World Para Athletics Grand Prix to be held in Delhi from March 11 to 13

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India on Tuesday launched the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025.

Scheduled from March 11-13, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the event will feature over 90 competitions across three days, with participation from elite para-athletes representing 20 countries. Top nations, including Germany, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, will have their athletes competing in the event, as per a press release from PCI.

The logo of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 is a vibrant representation of India's rich cultural heritage and sporting excellence. It features traditional Indian musical instruments such as the sitar, drum, and flute, symbolizing India's artistic expression.

Advertisement

The logo also showcases various para-athletic sports, including wheelchair racing, javelin throw, and running, highlighting the essence of para-sports and the spirit of inclusivity. Additionally, it depicts yoga and athletic movements, emphasizing India's connection with holistic well-being, fitness, and discipline. Adorned with intricate Indian motifs, the logo symbolizes unity, tradition, and the vibrancy of Indian culture. Together, these elements celebrate India's diverse heritage while reinforcing the significance of para-sports on the global stage.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "The World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 is not just about competition--it is a celebration of resilience, inclusivity, and excellence. The official logo encapsulates India's deep-rooted culture, the essence of para sports, and the unwavering spirit of our athletes. We are proud to showcase our country's traditions through this global event and look forward to welcoming the world to New Delhi."

Advertisement

The Grand Prix will feature a range of track and field events, including sprints, middle-distance races, jumps, and throws, ensuring a thrilling display of athleticism and determination. The competition will also provide Indian para-athletes with the opportunity to compete on home soil against the best in the world, further inspiring the nation's sporting community.

With India's growing reputation in the global para-sports landscape, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 is set to be a landmark event, fostering greater awareness, accessibility, and support for para-athletes nationwide. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)