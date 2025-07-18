World Pickleball League announces Jio World Garden as official venue for Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): The World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Friday announced Jio World Garden as the host venue for Season 2, set to take place in Mumbai from January 24 to February 8, 2026.

Located in the heart of Mumbai's financial hub, Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Garden is one of Mumbai's premier event venues, known for its world-class infrastructure and versatility, having hosted international artists like Backstreet Boys, Bryan Adams, Slash and Armin van Buuren along with Indian icons such as Arijit Singh, AR Rahman and Diljit Dosanjh, as per a press release from WPBL.

With six competing teams, marquee players, celebrity franchise owners, and India's fastest-growing sport at its core, World Pickleball League Season 2 will be the first-ever franchise sports league to be held at Jio World Garden, affirming its rising stature and ambition to deliver a premium, fan-first experience. With this move, WPBL aims to elevate its live experience, create a more immersive setting for fans, and deliver on its promise of blending elite sport with top-tier entertainment.

Following a landmark debut season at the historic Cricket Club of India, which introduced pickleball to a national audience, WPBL's return to Mumbai promises bigger crowds, stronger global participation, and a renewed focus on fan engagement, grassroots growth, and innovative storytelling formats at an iconic location that will allow the League to design vibrant, high-touch experiences that connect audiences with the game like never before.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-founder & CEO, World Pickleball League, said as quoted by the WPBL press release, "After a successful Season 1, we wanted a venue that could match the scale and ambition of Season 2, and Jio World Garden provides us that platform to continue the legacy. It's iconic, centrally located, and offers us the flexibility to create a dynamic and engaging fan-first environment in Mumbai's premier corporate hub. This is more than just a venue shift - it's a step up in how we present the sport, connect with the audiences, and grow the WPBL experience into a truly premium product." (ANI)

