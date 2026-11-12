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Home / Sports / World Tennis League returns for season 5 in Bengaluru from December 17-20

World Tennis League returns for season 5 in Bengaluru from December 17-20

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ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): As the World Tennis League (WTL) enters its fifth season, it continues to build on its position as India's most successful tennis league, with a consistent track record of bringing together some of the biggest names in international tennis over the last five seasons.

According to the press release, the league returns to Bengaluru for a four-day tennis spectacle from December 17 to 20, 2026. The tournament will be played at the KSLTA, SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, bringing together leading international stars alongside India's top players.

The consistency in the calibre of players featured across its five seasons has been a defining feature of WTL. Building on the success of its previous editions, Season 5 will once again bring together an exciting mix of established international stars and emerging talent.

Adding to the anticipation are several returning players from last season, including Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who will be back on the WTL court for the upcoming edition.

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World Tennis League Co-founder Mahesh Bhupathi said the previous season brought together international and Indian talent, receiving an encouraging response from fans. He added that Season 5 aims to build on this momentum, reach new audiences and further enhance the league's stature.

"Last season was an exciting chapter for the World Tennis League, with an impressive mix of international talent and Indian players coming together to deliver some memorable tennis. The response from fans and the energy around the competition reinforced our vision of creating a distinctive global tennis property. As we move into Season 5, we are looking to build on that momentum, take the league to new audiences and continue raising the bar with every edition," he said.

Hemali Sharma, Co-founder, World Tennis League, said, "We are delighted to bring the World Tennis League back to Bengaluru. The city has a strong sporting culture and an enthusiastic tennis-following audience, making it an exciting destination for Season 5. This edition will once again bring together some of the finest international players alongside India's established and emerging tennis talent. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans, while celebrating the depth of tennis talent in India and bringing together an exceptional field of players for another exciting season.”

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With a growing global following and an increasingly strong tennis ecosystem in India, WTL continues to provide a platform that brings international tennis closer to Indian fans while showcasing the country's emerging talent on a global stage. The complete player line-up and teams of Season 5 will be announced in the coming days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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