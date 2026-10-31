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Home / Sports / World Wrestling Championships: Mandaviya hails Manisha Bhanwala as she creates history with gold

World Wrestling Championships: Mandaviya hails Manisha Bhanwala as she creates history with gold

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Astana [Kazakhstan], October 31 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Manisha Bhanwala for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

Manisha Bhanwala scripted history on Friday, becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships with a thrilling victory in the 59kg final.

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"A monumental day for Indian Wrestling! Heartiest congratulations to Manisha Bhanwala on becoming the first Indian woman in history to win gold at the World Wrestling Championships," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

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In a high-stakes title clash against USA’s Abigail Elizabeth Nette, Manisha showcased tremendous grit and tactical composure to script a remarkable comeback from a 0-6 deficit, eventually clinching an 8-6 victory. Her triumph marked a historic breakthrough for Indian women’s wrestling.

Before Manisha’s landmark achievement, India had never won a gold medal in women’s wrestling at the Senior World Championships. She finally broke the jinx, surpassing the silver-medal finishes of Anshu Malik in 2021 and her compatriots Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi, who also settled for silver earlier in the ongoing edition.

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Manisha’s historic gold capped a memorable campaign for the Indian women’s contingent, which signed off from the championships with an impressive haul of four medals.

India won four medals at the 2026 World Championships, with Manisha Bhanwala winning a Gold medal in the 59 kg category. Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi secured Silver medals for India, whereas Tanu Sharma took home a Bronze medal in the 72 kg category. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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