New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal will be the headliners of the Indian contingent for the World Wrestling Championships, which will be held from September 13 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Advertisement

The squad was chosen after selection trials. The trials for Greco-Roman and men's freestyle trials were held in Lucknow on Monday, while the women's bouts took place in Delhi on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

Aman, who last year became India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medalist at the age of 21 at Paris last year, sealed his spot in the men's 57 kg category, beating Rahul by technical superiority in the final.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Aman, who is also a bronze medalist at the Asian Games and a former Asian champion, made his World Championships debut back in 2023, but his run ended in pre-quarterfinals.

Since his Olympic medal, Aman has played in just two international meets, winning bronze in the Ulaanbaatar Open in June and clinched gold at Yasar Dogu last month.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Antim sealed her spot in the women's 53 kg, without missing a point throughout all her trial bouts, right from opener with Pooja and the final against Hinaben. After an underwhelming Paris 2024, Antim will be eyeing redemption, something much better to show for than a first-round exit during the marquee multi-sporting event.

Antim is slowly making a comeback, starting off this year with a bronze medal at the Asian Championships and followed it up with gold medals at the Ulaanbatar Open and the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial.

Also, the current Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala secured the women's 62 kg slot, beating Mansi Ahlawat 2-0 in a tight qualifying bout.

Deepak Punia, who was defeated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal clash, grabbed the men's 92 kg spot with two big victories. The men's 65kg freestyle trials saw Sujeet Kalkal triumph. He is the current U23 Asian champion and recently clinched a gold at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Indian squad for World Wrestling Championships 2025

Women's freestyle 50kg - Ankush

Women's freestyle 53kg - Antim Panghal

Women's freestyle 55kg - Nishu

Women's freestyle 57kg - Tapasya

Women's freestyle 59kg - Neha Sangwan

Women's freestyle 62kg - Manisha Bhanwala

Women's freestyle 65kg - Vaishnavi Patil

Women's freestyle 68kg - Srishti

Women's freestyle 72kg - Jyoti Berwal

Women's freestyle 76kg - Priya Malik

Men's freestyle 57kg - Aman Sehrawat

Men's freestyle 61kg - Udit Gulia

Men's freestyle 65kg - Sujeet Kalkal

Men's freestyle 70kg - Rohit

Men's freestyle 74kg - Jaideep Narwal

Men's freestyle 79kg - Amit

Men's freestyle 86kg - Mukul Dahiya

Men's freestyle 92kg - Deepak Punia

Men's freestyle 97kg - Vicky

Men's freestyle 125kg - Rajat

Greco-Roman 55kg - Anil Mor

Greco-Roman 60kg - Suraj

Greco-Roman 63kg - Sunny Kumar

Greco-Roman 67kg - Anil

Greco-Roman 72kg - Ankit Gulia

Greco-Roman 77kg - Aman

Greco-Roman 82kg - Rahul

Greco-Roman 87kg - Karan Kamboj

Greco-Roman 97kg - Nitesh

Greco-Roman 130kg - Sonu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)