Zagreb [Croatia], September 18 (ANI): Olympian Antim Panghal secured India's first medal at the World Wrestling Championships at Zagreb, Croatia, a bronze medal in women's 53 kg on Thursday.

Advertisement

Antim defeated two-time European champion Jonna Malmgren of Sweden 9-1 and made herself a part of the Indian wrestling history books, becoming the only Indian after Vinesh Phogat to have multiple World Championships medals, as per Olympics.com.

Antim had secured a bronze medal back in 2023 as well at Belgrade, defeating the same opponent by a bigger margin of 16-6 via technical superiority.

Advertisement

Women's wrestlers have secured at least one medal for India during the last three editions of the World Championships.

Antim's campaign started with a massive 10-0 victory by technical superiority against Spain's Carla Jaume Soler in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarterfinal, a win over China's Zhang Jin came in a tense manner, by 9-8, before she fell to Paris 2024 silver medalist Lucia Yepez of Ecuador in the semis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Asian Champion Manisha Bhanwala missed out on a chance to qualify for the bronze medal in 62 kg women's freestyle wrestling, as she lost to Bulgaria's Bilyana Dudova in her repechage round by 9-0.

But India's Greco-Roman wrestlers struggled, with none of the four wrestlers winning their matches.

In pre-quarters, Anil Mor, who was a part of the 55kg weight class, lost 8-0 to four-time world champion and current world No. 1 Eldaniz Azizli of Azerbaijan. Aman, India's representative in the men's 77 kg category, lost by 8-0 (technical superiority) to Japan's Olympic champion Nao Kusaka in the round of 32.

In the men's 82 kg division, Rahul managed to earn a point, but still faced a 7-1 loss to Almir Tolebayev of Kazakhstan in qualification.

In the 130 kg category, Sonu also lost in the qualification stages, going down to Olympian Marko Koscevic of Croatia.

A total of 30 golds are up for grabs across men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)