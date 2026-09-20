Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Corporate World Cup (CWC), billed as the world's first global corporate cricket tournament, was officially unveiled at a launch event in Gurugram on Sunday.

The initiative aims to bring together the corporate cricket community through a structured competition spanning 24 cities and culminating in the inaugural Corporate World Cup in July 2027, according to a press release from CWC.

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The tournament is being organised by Pro Corporate League (PCL), one of India's pioneering corporate cricket platforms, which brings with it a 15-year legacy of organising and developing corporate cricket. Building on this experience, PCL is now taking corporate cricket to an international scale through the Corporate World Cup.

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Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer and CWC Global Ambassador Sanath Jayasuriya joined CWC Founder Sachin Gupta, along with Agam Prabhat and Jaideep Pratap, at the launch.

The event outlined the vision for creating a competitive pathway for professionals and organisations across cities before the top teams come together for the World Cup in July 2027.

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The competition will feature 192 corporate teams across 24 cities, with eight teams representing each city. Following the city-level qualifiers, the top two teams from every city will qualify for the grand Corporate World Cup in July 2027.

Speaking at the launch, Sanath Jayasuriya, Global Ambassador of the Corporate World Cup, said, “Cricket has always had the power to bring people together, regardless of background or profession. The Corporate World Cup is a unique concept that extends that spirit into workplaces and businesses across cities and countries. I'm delighted to be associated with a platform that celebrates teamwork, leadership and passion through cricket.”

To test teams across different styles of the game, the competition will include 11-overs-a-side, T20 and 40-over formats, giving corporate cricketers the opportunity to compete in varied playing conditions while showcasing adaptability and all-round cricketing skills.

Sachin Gupta, Founder of the Corporate World Cup, said, “The Corporate World Cup is more than just a tournament; it is an opportunity to bring the corporate cricket community together on an unprecedented scale. PCL's 15-year journey has given us a strong understanding of corporate cricket, and this initiative builds on that foundation to create a pathway from city-level competition to a global championship. With 192 teams, 24 cities and 864 matches, we are creating an experience where professionals can compete, connect and represent their cities with pride. Our journey begins today, and we look forward to welcoming teams to the inaugural World Cup in July 2027.”

With PCL's experience at its core, the Corporate World Cup aims to establish a structured pathway from local corporate competitions to an international championship.

By bringing together teams from multiple cities and offering different formats of the game, the initiative seeks to create a long-term ecosystem around corporate cricket while celebrating teamwork, leadership, networking and sporting excellence. (ANI)

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