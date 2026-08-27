"Would have been better if we won this game": POTS Padikkal disappointed after Sri Lanka denied India win in 2nd Test

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed disappointment after Sri Lanka forced a draw against India in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club, saying it would have been better if we had won this game.

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Sri Lanka staged a remarkable fightback to hold India to a draw in the second Test on Thursday, with Sonal Dinusha anchoring the resistance with a magnificent unbeaten 133. However, India takes the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 165 runs.

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Padikkal was named Player of the Series after an outstanding campaign in which he amassed 328 runs in two Tests, including two centuries, at an impressive average of 109.33.

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Padikkal stressed the importance of staying mentally prepared for opportunities, quickly moving on from setbacks and prioritising the team's success over personal milestones.

"Would have been better if we won this game. It was quite similar, to be honest, it was slow here as well. Takes a lot of clarity, you need to have clear plans. There are plans in the dressing room, and everyone came up with their own plans. You always want to play and represent your country. You have to make sure you have to be ready for the opportunity. That's a part of the game, you got to forget that as fast as possible. You've got to move on to the next ball, that's what I tried to do. I am happy to score runs, doesn't matter. The team must win. A lot of work to do, it's a young side, and everyone is really hungry. I am sure we will continue to improve," Padikkal said after the match.

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India, who had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, were unable to bowl Sri Lanka out for a second time as the hosts finished on 429/9 in 154 overs.

This marked only the eighth instance in Test cricket of Sri Lanka taking a lead after being forced to follow on. Their 216-run lead in this match is their biggest in such circumstances, surpassing the previous record of 178 runs against England at Lord's in 2006.

The turnaround was particularly significant given Sri Lanka's record after being asked to follow on: they had lost 24 of their previous 27 Tests in such situations, including all eight against India. (ANI)

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