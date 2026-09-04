Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): Indian batter Smriti Mandhana reflected on going past legends Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning for most international runs and centuries in women's cricket, saying that she would like to have three or four Indian batters in the list of women's cricketers with 10,000 international runs. She also expressed her admiration for her former skipper, Mithali.

With a blistering knock of 124 in just 64 balls, laced with one mesmerising stroke after the other, Smriti overtook two legends, Mithali and Meg, in one swoop, becoming the woman with the most runs and centuries in international cricket. The best part was that her effort came in a winning effort, with India booking their place in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, she said that she always looked at batting as her job and prioritised winning matches for India. She also expressed that being the only Indian in the list of 10,000 run-getters is not enough, but she wants three or four more batters in the top five and this is how she will measure her career.

Advertisement

"I have always felt this is my job. You know, I never thought that I never thought of it as anything else than the amount of matches you win for India, and you know that is a measure which you take back. You do not take back how many runs or records you have broken. But yeah, something which I think I really pride myself on is helping people around, being there for the other batters, and hopefully there will be three or four more in the list of 10,000-plus runs from the Indian setup, and that is something which I would like to be measured with," she said.

"I mean, if sometimes, you know, just being that one person there is not enough or important. I think taking three or four more batters with you, I meant as many as I can, but three or four Indian names would be great to have in the top five of that list and it will be like three or four Indian batters there. I think that is something which I will measure my career with," she added.

Advertisement

Expressing her admiration for Mithali, she said that she never even in her dreams thought she would get to go past someone who is one of the biggest cricketing idols for women's cricketers in her country.

"We have all grown up watching Mithali di bat, but she has been such a, I would say, idol for everyone growing up. I never in my dreams ever imagined that I would get 10,000 runs and/or go past her. But yeah, I mean it is something which is, it is a good thing, but again, I mean just 30, there are so many years left in me," she said.

Despite the records and centuries raining left and right in the last few years, Smriti said that one is never complete as a cricketer and she is working on her six-hitting abilities.

"I would not say that you are ever complete as a batter or a bowler, and if you feel that way, cricket will always show you that you are not. So I do not think in a way where I feel there is so much more to improve. I have been constantly trying to improve my six-hitting abilities in terms of able to even clear the long-off and the long-on fielder or have the confidence to do that," she signed off.

The all-time top five run-scorers in women's international cricket now are Smriti Mandhana with 10,880 runs, followed by Mithali Raj (10,868), New Zealand's Suzie Bates with 10,740, England's Charlotte Edwards with 10,273 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 10,007 runs to her name. Mandhana's record-breaking knock also saw her register the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, with her 124 against Hong Kong surpassing Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024.

Mandhana became the leading century-maker in women's international cricket, moving to 18 centuries and surpassing former Australia captain Meg Lanning's tally of 17.

Coming to the match, Mandhana's blistering 124 powered India to 193/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Hong Kong was skittled out for 56 runs, with Deepti Sharma getting three wickets for nine runs and Shree Charani, Prema Rawat and Nandni Sharma getting two each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)