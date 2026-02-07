Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): West Indies head coach Darren Sammy, ahead of the team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Scotland, said West Indies fully believe they can win the World Cup, despite being underestimated.

He backed the squad's talent and stressed that strong execution with bat, ball, and in the field will be key to success.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the West Indies vs Scotland clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Darren Sammy cited the examples of 2012 and 2016, when he captained the West Indies to back-to-back T20 World Cup titles despite the team not being among the favourites.

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win. And I know it feels like the same scenario as ten years ago, where nobody gave us a chance. I'm looking at the guys and the calibre of talent that we have in that dressing room. If we go out - and my favourite word - execute with both ball and bat and also in the field, we will win it," Sammy said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Sammy highlighted the West Indies' proud history as two-time champions while acknowledging that changing cycles and ongoing challenges in West Indies' cricket.

"We are one of three teams who've won the title twice. There was a period between probably 2009 and 2016 where we really invented the game. But cycles come. Especially with us, the challenges that we face are in keeping players, developing players, facilities, and systems. We face a whole lot of challenges."

"I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of. But that's what we have. I remember back in the day, you hear the stories of Sir Viv [Richards] and these guys, but they went on to dominate for 17 years," Sammy said.

Sammy said the 2016 West Indies team couldn't pass on its experience to the current players but believes understanding West Indies' rich history can inspire this group to build a new legacy and start a special era of their own.

"That 2016 team never really got the opportunity to pass on the knowledge to the crop that we have now. I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of. You can't talk about cricket and not talk about the West Indies. Our cricketers are better known than our prime ministers. If you understand the history, if you know where you came from and what you've done, and now understand that you have an opportunity to shape the next generation. Viv and his guys created their history. We created ours between 2007 and 2016. Now this crop could start something really special," the two-time T20 WC-winning captain said.

Ahead of their campaign opener against Scotland, Sammy warned that Scotland are a dangerous opponent and stressed that T20 cricket leaves little margin for error.

"Scotland has always been a tricky opponent. You go to a tournament with doubt and think of the past, then you're already behind the eight ball. The shorter the games, the closer it brings the teams. So I will not sit down and say we're favourites. We've got to execute a good game of cricket every single time for us to win. Let the dance start tomorrow," Sammy said. (ANI)

