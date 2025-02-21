WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karantaka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Friday.

RCB are coming into the high-profile fixture with two victories on the trot. SkiRoyal Challengers Bengalurupper Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh have provided the firepower with the bat. With the ball, Renuka Singh has been a destructive force. On the other hand, MI have tasted success in one out of their two games. They lost their game against Delhi Capitals but bounced back against Gujarat Giants in style.

After winning the toss, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We are gonna bowl first. We have seen that the first six overs are good for bowling, so we are going to chase. Last year we had a lot of fun in Bangalore and we are looking forward to it again. We are going with the same eleven."

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said during the time of the toss, "It's good to be back and have this sort of welcome. I think it's massive for the team to have fans around, it only motivates us. Whatever we do, we do for them. All the girls are really proud, we have done well in the last two games but we know Cricket is a game where we start from zero and we are charged up. It looks like a good wicket, Vadodara had a lot of dew but Bangalore won't have much dew. I don't mind batting first here. We are going with the same eleven."

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)

