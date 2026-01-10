DT
PT
Home / Sports / WPL 2026: DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues wins toss; elects to field first vs MI

WPL 2026: DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues wins toss; elects to field first vs MI

ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and decided to field first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the third match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

In their opening match of the WPL 2026, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of the one-time champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Nadine de Klerk's four-fer, followed by a match-winning half-century, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to open their account with a thrilling win against the two-time champions Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

During the toss, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "We'd have chased, night games it's the better option. We discussed the batting mistakes from yesterday and hope to rectify. We're all professionals, know coming in fresh is important. Today's pitch looks different. Looks good to bat. One change - Triveni makes her debut, Saika misses out."

During the toss, Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We'd have chased, night games it's the better option. We discussed the batting mistakes from yesterday and hope to rectify. We're all professionals, know coming in fresh is important. Today's pitch looks different. Looks good to bat. One change - Triveni makes her debut, Saika misses out."

Teams:

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

