WPL 2026: Final set for weekday in historic first; two Saturday double-headers

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) will break from tradition with its final scheduled on a weekday, Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot. The tournament, which begins on January 9, will also feature two double-headers, both scheduled for Saturdays, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Spread across 28 days, the league will be hosted at two venues, Navi Mumbai, where the Indian women's team recently lifted the ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa, and Vadodara. The opening 11 matches, including both double-headers, will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The remaining 11 fixtures, along with the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

WPL chairman Jayesh George confirmed the schedule on Thursday, coinciding with the players' auction. Except for the early fixtures on double-header days, all matches will be played under lights.

The final week of the tournament is set to be an action-packed one for global cricket. The men's Under-19 World Cup concludes a day after the WPL final, on February 6, while the men's T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

This edition marks the first time the WPL will be held in the January-February period, the previous three seasons were staged in February-March, just before the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will also be the first season without any clash with major international fixtures.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions, have claimed two titles in the first three editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only other team to have lifted the trophy. Delhi Capitals (DC) have finished runners-up in all three seasons. Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are yet to reach a final.

Ten days after the WPL concludes, the Indian women's team will embark on a complete tour of Australia, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test match from February 15 to March 9. (ANI)

