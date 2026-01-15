DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / WPL 2026: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to field against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to field against Mumbai Indians

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning has won the Toss and decided to field first against the Mumbai Indians in match eight of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Thursday.

Advertisement

UP are at the bottom of the points table with three losses, whereas the Mumbai Indians are at the second spot with two wins and one loss.

Advertisement

Lanning said after winning the Toss, "Chasing seems to have worked here, gives a chance to work with the ball first. Same team, we feel that gives us the best chance. Sometimes, having games come around quickly helps. A lot of talent within this group. Trying to bring it all together. A lot of learning for myself and the team. We've done a lot of things right, but haven't put it together," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "One change - Nat (Sciver-Brunt) back, Hayley (Matthews) resting. (Nicola) Carey has been contributing with both bat and ball. I think she should continue playing. Throughout this tournament, teams have been scoring 180. We played here in our first game, where the ball seamed around early. Hopefully, we bat well on this pitch today."

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Gunalan Kamalini(wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

Advertisement

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts