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Home / Sports / WPL 2027: 63 players retained, 27 slots remain ahead of auction

WPL 2027: 63 players retained, 27 slots remain ahead of auction

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The retention period for the 2027 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Monday, with 63 players, including 23 overseas stars, retained across the five franchises ahead of the player auction in Kochi on October 28.

Across the five WPL franchises – Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) – 63 players, including 23 overseas players, have been retained. A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots, remain available ahead of the auction.

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The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place in Kochi on October 28, 2026. UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of INR 3.65 crore.

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The full list of Players Retained:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

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Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland (overseas player), Chinelle Henry (overseas player), Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt (overseas player), Lucy Hamilton (overseas player), Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp (overseas player), Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (overseas player), Beth Mooney (overseas player), Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham (overseas player), Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth (overseas player), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas player), Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr (overseas player), Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (overseas player), Natalie Sciver Brunt(overseas player), Nicola Carey (overseas player), Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail (overseas player), Vaishnavi Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry (overseas player), Georgia Voll (overseas player), Lauren Bell (overseas player), Nadine De Klerk (overseas player), Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning (overseas player), Phoebe Litchfield (overseas player), Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone (overseas player), Tara Norris (overseas player)

WPL 2027/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Delhi Capitals

No. of Players: 13

Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent: Rs 13.9 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.1 crore

Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slots: 1

Gujarat Giants

No. of Players: 15

Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent: Rs 13.75 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.25 crore

Available Slots: 3

Overseas Slots: 1

Mumbai Indians

No. of Players: 11

Overseas Players: 5

Total Money Spent: Rs 14 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 1 crore

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

No. of Players: 13

Overseas Players: 4

Total Money Spent: Rs 13.85 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.15 crore

Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slots: 2

UP Warriorz

No. of Players: 11

Overseas Players: 4

Total Money Spent: Rs 11.35 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 3.65 crore

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

Total

Players: 63

Overseas Players: 23

Total Money Spent: Rs 66.85 crore

Salary Cap Available: Rs 8.15 crore

Available Slots: 27

Overseas Slots: 7. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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