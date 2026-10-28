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Home / Sports / WPL 2027 Auction: G Kamalini goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh, Kiran Navgire joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh

WPL 2027 Auction: G Kamalini goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh, Kiran Navgire joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Young Indian batter G Kamalini on Wednesday was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh, while Kiran Navgire joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction being held in Kochi.

Kamalini, a young batter with considerable potential, has had a modest record in the WPL but has been a prolific scorer for India A and Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Gujarat Giants opened the bidding for her at Rs 40 lakh, and no other franchise entered the race, allowing the team to secure her services at her base price.

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Navgire, who was previously part of the UP Warriorz, attracted an opening bid of Rs 40 lakh from Mumbai Indians. However, Delhi Capitals joined the bidding, triggering a contest between the two franchises as her price rose to Rs 70 lakh.

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Delhi Capitals eventually raised the bid to Rs 75 lakh, prompting Mumbai Indians to withdraw from the race. Navgire was subsequently signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh, marking the franchise's opening acquisition at the WPL 2027 mini-auction.

Meanwhile, several players went unsold during the auction.

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Raghvi Bist, who has represented India in two T20 Internationals, was the first player to go under the hammer. Despite her base price of Rs 30 lakh, she failed to attract a bid.

Ayushi Soni, who had set her base price at Rs 30 lakh, also went unsold. She has featured in one T20 International and one WPL fixture in 2025.

England's Sophia Dunkley, who had previously represented Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season, also failed to find a buyer at her base price of Rs 50 lakh. Dunkley had featured in six matches during her previous stint with the franchise.

Maharashtra batter Tejal Hasabnis, known for her big-hitting ability and middle-order contributions, also went unsold. Hasabnis, who plays alongside Smriti Mandhana for Maharashtra, has impressed in opportunities with the senior team and is part of India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe.

At the WPL 2027 mini-auction, franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams. Among the players expected to attract interest are Indian cricketers G Kamalini, Sneh Rana and Sushma Verma, alongside Australian stars Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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