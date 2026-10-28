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Home / Sports / WPL 2027 auction: Mumbai Indians sign Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar and Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh each

WPL 2027 auction: Mumbai Indians sign Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar and Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh each

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) signed batter Disha Kasat, wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar and spinner Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh each at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday.

Kasat, an uncapped batter, previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), joined Mumbai Indians at her base price of Rs 10 lakh. The batter has been prolific for Vidarbha in domestic cricket alongside Bharti Fulmali.

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Kasat recently played a key role in Vidarbha's chase against Punjab in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Lucknow, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 52 balls while opening the innings, according to Cricinfo.

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Wicketkeeper-batter Inamdar, who also joined Mumbai Indians at her base price of Rs 10 lakh, contributed with a quickfire 17 off eight balls in the same match. She joined Kasat at 119 for five during Vidarbha's chase of 151 against Punjab.

Kasat is also known for her fielding ability and is expected to add depth and versatility to Mumbai Indians' squad.

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The franchise also secured the services of uncapped spinner Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, UP Warriorz (UPW) snapped up Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, while her compatriot Grace Harris returned to the UP-based franchise for Rs 30 lakh.

Molineux, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning campaign in 2024, attracted a bidding contest between UP Warriorz and RCB before the former secured her services with a final bid of Rs 1.10 crore.

Meanwhile, UPW also brought back Australian all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh. UP Warriorz opened the bidding at the base price, securing the services of the player who had previously represented the franchise in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. Harris was part of RCB's title-winning campaign in 2026 but was released ahead of the auction as the Bengaluru-based franchise prepared for the return of Ellyse Perry.

UP Warriorz also secured India all-rounder Sneh Rana for her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Rana has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB. With no competing bids, she joined UP Warriorz at her base price.

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast was signed by GG for Rs 30 lakh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu attracted no bids in Set 2 and went unsold. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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