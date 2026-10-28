WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux becomes costliest, Kiran Navgire leads Indian players list

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Australia captain Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi, with UP Warriorz (UPW) securing her for Rs 1.1 crore (approximately USD 120,000). Indian middle-order batter Kiran Navgire was the highest-paid Indian player, joining Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 75 lakh on Wednesday.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who remained inactive during the first 10 sets, made their first purchase in the accelerated round, signing Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for her base price of Rs 40 lakh. RCB also acquired South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon for Rs 30 lakh. Grace Harris, released by RCB ahead of the auction, returned to her former franchise UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, according to Cricinfo.

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Of the 27 slots available across the five franchises at the start of the auction, 25 were filled. Only RCB and DC were left with one vacant slot each. UP Warriorz, who entered the auction with eight slots to fill after releasing nine players and a purse of Rs 3.75 crore, signed the highest number of players and filled all their available slots.

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India wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 and 2026 seasons after being acquired for Rs 1.60 crore, was picked up by Gujarat Giants (GG) for her base price of Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants also signed Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh, marking her first appearance in the WPL, and 16-year-old uncapped all-rounder Samaira Raghav for Rs 10 lakh.

Fifteen-year-old Karnataka all-rounder Uma Kashvi became the youngest player to be sold at a WPL auction after Delhi Capitals secured her services for Rs 10 lakh.

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Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who had a base price of Rs 30 lakh, and England batter Sophia Dunkley, listed at Rs 50 lakh, failed to attract any bids and went unsold.

MI, who had the smallest purse of Rs 90 lakh heading into the auction, bought six uncapped players - Shweta Sehrawat, Akshita Bhagat, Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal and Sanika Chalke. Twelve of the 25 players sold at this auction were uncapped Indians.

"Obviously, with the retentions, we had a sort of solid core group that we were able to retain," Luke Williams, MI's head coach, said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"So, certainly, today was about trying to add to the group, whether that's in the starting XI potentially, or if not, providing different options and coverage through the tournament, depending on what surfaces we play on and if there's any injuries or players out of form. So, yeah, really happy with the depth that we've built across different areas and really excited to work with some new players," the MI head coach added.

UPW's director of cricket Kshemal Waingankar said Molineux and Harris provide flexibility to the side. "[We were going to get Molineux] at any cost," Waingankar said. "That puts us in a good position with Sophie and Grace combined to tweak our combinations and decide what works best. Grace brings power to the middle order, Sophie Molineux obviously leadership qualities, an exceptional bowler and fantastic with the team in general. Our thought was her and Sophie Ecclestone together would be a lethal force, and with Grace we have the option of switching and seeing how things go work."

UP Warriorz faced a bidding contest with Sophie Molineux's former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), before securing the Australia captain. RCB pulled out after the bid reached Rs 1.05 crore, despite having Rs 1.15 crore remaining in their purse. Molineux, who guided Australia to their seventh T20 World Cup title in July, is also the team's leading wicket-taker this year.

UP Warriorz also signed India all-rounder Sneh Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma at their respective base prices of Rs 30 lakh. Rana will represent her fourth franchise in the WPL, having previously played for RCB, Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) across the first four seasons.

The franchise further strengthened its squad by acquiring Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce for Rs 10 lakh. Her Scotland teammate Kirstie Gordon was picked up by Delhi Capitals for the same amount.

Players brought during WPL 2027 Auction:

Delhi Capitals: Kiran Navgire (Rs 75 lakh), Uma Kashvi (Rs 10 lakh), Kirstie Gordon (Rs 10 lakh), Nazma Khan (Rs 10 lakh)

Gujarat Giants: G Kamalini (Rs 40 lakh), Orla Prendergast (Rs 30 lakh), Samaira Raghav (10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians: Disha Kasat (Rs 10 lakh), Latika Inamdar (Rs 10 lakh), Bharti Rawal (Rs 10 lakh), Sanika Chalke (Rs 10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh), Akshita Bhagat (Rs 10 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jess Jonassen (Rs 40 lakh), Tejal Hasabnis (Rs 30 lakh), Vrinda Dinesh (Rs 10 lakh), Chloe Tryon (Rs 30 lakh)

UP Warriorz: Sophie Molineux (Rs 1.10 crore), Sneh Rana (Rs 30 lakh), Grace Harris (Rs 30 lakh), Sushma Verma (Rs 30 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (Rs 10 lakh), Manali Dakshini (Rs 10 lakh), Sahana Pawar (Rs 10 lakh), S Asha (Rs 30 lakh). (ANI)

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