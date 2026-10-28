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Home / Sports / WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz pick Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh

WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz pick Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma was picked up by UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, while several other wicketkeepers and overseas fast bowlers went unsold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction on Wednesday.

Sushma, who last played a T20 International around a decade ago, was previously part of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season in 2023. UP Warriorz raised the paddle to secure her services at her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

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Meanwhile, Uma Chetry, a member of India's ODI World Cup-winning squad, went unsold at her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Chetry, who became the first cricketer from Assam to represent India, had previously been part of UP Warriorz but failed to attract a bid at the auction.

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Former Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia also went unsold, with no franchise showing interest in securing her services during the round. Bhatia has previously represented Delhi Capitals in the league.

Nuzhat Parween, who was earlier part of UP Warriorz, also failed to find a buyer. Saima Thakor, a swing bowler who previously represented UP Warriorz, went unsold as well. Thakor had made her breakthrough in 2024 but did not take a wicket in the 2025 season.

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Among the overseas players, Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck went unsold at her base price of Rs 30 lakh, with no franchise raising the paddle for her.

Sri Lankan seam bowler Mithali Ayodhya, 19, also failed to attract a bid. New Zealand fast bowler Rosemary Mair, a member of the country's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, went unsold at her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Indian swing bowler Titas Sadhu, who was part of India's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2023, also went unsold. Sadhu has previously represented Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

At the WPL 2027 mini-auction, franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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