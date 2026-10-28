WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz secure Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, bring back Grace Harris

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): UP Warriorz (UPW) snapped up Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, while her compatriot Grace Harris returned to the UP-based franchise for Rs 30 lakh as the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction took place in Kochi on Wednesday.

Molineux, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning campaign in 2024, attracted a bidding contest between UP Warriorz and RCB before the former secured her services with a final bid of Rs 1.10 crore.

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UP Warriorz opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh, with RCB quickly joining the contest. Her price rose to Rs 95 lakh within seconds before UP Warriorz increased the bid to Rs 1 crore. RCB responded with Rs 1.05 crore, but UP Warriorz made the decisive bid of Rs 1.10 crore to sign the Australian all-rounder.

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Meanwhile, UPW also brought back Australian all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh. UP Warriorz opened the bidding at the base price, securing the services of the player who had previously represented the franchise in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

Harris was part of RCB's title-winning campaign in 2026 but was released ahead of the auction as the Bengaluru-based franchise prepared for the return of Ellyse Perry.

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UP Warriorz also secured India all-rounder Sneh Rana for her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Rana has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB. With no competing bids, she joined UP Warriorz at her base price.

Elsewhere, Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast was signed by GG for Rs 30 lakh.

Prendergast has scored 455 runs in 15 T20Is this year at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 128.89. She has also taken 15 wickets in those 15 matches, highlighting her contributions with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu attracted no bids in Set 2 and went unsold.

Notably, a total of 146 players are going under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams. (ANI)

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