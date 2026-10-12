WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians sign USA pacer Tara Norris in trade deal with UP Warriorz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have acquired USA left-arm seamer Tara Norris from UP Warriorz (UPW) in a trade at her base price of INR 10 lakh ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Norris represented Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL season in 2023, where she became the first bowler in the tournament’s history to claim a five-wicket haul. She returned figures of 5 for 29 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium, dismissing the likes of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh.

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UP Warriorz signed Norris at the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, but she subsequently withdrew from the tournament to represent the USA in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

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Norris’ inclusion will give Mumbai Indians the flexibility to field five overseas players in their playing XI, as players from Associate nations are exempt from the usual overseas-player limit.

The move will also mark her second stint with an MI franchise, having represented MI London in the Women’s Hundred earlier this year. In six appearances for MI London, Norris claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 7.83.

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At Mumbai Indians, Norris will reunite with new head coach Luke Williams, having been part of the Southern Brave squad in the 2021 edition of The Hundred, when Williams served as an assistant coach to Charlotte Edwards.

Besides Norris, MI’s pace-bowling options include Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey. The franchise has won two titles in the WPL’s first four seasons. (ANI)

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