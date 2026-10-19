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Home / Sports / WPL 2027 player auction to feature 146 players for 27 slots in Kochi on October 28

WPL 2027 player auction to feature 146 players for 27 slots in Kochi on October 28

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ANI
Updated At : 07:14 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28, with franchises set to fill 27 available slots.

The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, while the overseas contingent features 27 players, including 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Six of the overseas players represent Associate Nations, according to a press release from WPL.

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Of the 27 available slots, 20 are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits. The auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM.

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England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

India’s G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australia’s Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, have set their base price at Rs 40 lakh. Another 30 players have registered in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

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The auction will provide franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2027 season, with a limited number of slots available across the five teams.

In a recent trade ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians acquired USA left-arm seamer Tara Norris from UP Warriorz at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Norris previously represented Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL season in 2023, where she became the first bowler in the tournament’s history to claim a five-wicket haul. She returned figures of 5/29 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium, dismissing Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh among others.

With 146 players registered for 27 positions, franchises will have to make strategic choices as they look to complete their squads for the upcoming season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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