WPL: All-round DC thrash Giants

Shafali Verma (44) and Jess Jonassen’s (61 not out) fireworks underlined Delhi Capitals’ complete domination as they crushed Gujarat Giants by six wickets in a one-sided Women’s Premier League match here on Tuesday.

After Gujarat Giants limped to 127/9, Delhi knocked off the target in 15.1 overs with opener Shafali smashing a 27-ball 44 for her highest score of the season.

Delhi Capitals thus moved to the top spot in the points table but their net run rate remained in negative (-0.223).

It was a brisk 37-ball stand for the second wicket between Verma and Jonassen for 74 runs which provided DC the platform for the win, denting Giants’ hopes of a fightback after they had removed Meg Lanning (3) early on in the chase.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 127/9 (Fulmali 40*, Dottin 26; Kapp 2/17, Pandey 2/18, Sutherland 2/20); Delhi Capitals: 131/4 (Jonassen 61*, Shafali 44; Gautam 2/26)