Home / Sports / WPL: All-round DC thrash Giants

Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:33 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Jess Jonassen remained unbeaten on 61 off 32 balls. WPL
Shafali Verma (44) and Jess Jonassen’s (61 not out) fireworks underlined Delhi Capitals’ complete domination as they crushed Gujarat Giants by six wickets in a one-sided Women’s Premier League match here on Tuesday.

After Gujarat Giants limped to 127/9, Delhi knocked off the target in 15.1 overs with opener Shafali smashing a 27-ball 44 for her highest score of the season.

Delhi Capitals thus moved to the top spot in the points table but their net run rate remained in negative (-0.223).

It was a brisk 37-ball stand for the second wicket between Verma and Jonassen for 74 runs which provided DC the platform for the win, denting Giants’ hopes of a fightback after they had removed Meg Lanning (3) early on in the chase.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 127/9 (Fulmali 40*, Dottin 26; Kapp 2/17, Pandey 2/18, Sutherland 2/20); Delhi Capitals: 131/4 (Jonassen 61*, Shafali 44; Gautam 2/26)

