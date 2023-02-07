WPL begins on March 4

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

The much-awaited inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host all the matches. The tournament-opener is expected to be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

“The Women’s Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said today. Dhumal also confirmed that the player auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Around 1,500 players have registered for the league and the final list is expected to be released later this week.

With the five teams fetching Rs 4,669.99 crore and BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from three IPL teams — Mumbai Indians, RCB and Delhi Capitals — Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the five franchises. — PTI

Jhulan warns players of spotlight effects

Kolkata: With the long-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) set to begin in March, Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami says it’s important to guide young players as they might struggle being in the spotlight. The league will give young Indian players, including those from the U-19 World Cup-winning team, a chance to rub shoulders with the elites of the game in the world. Performances are bound to garner attention and Goswami feels the youngsters should have someone around them to help handle the attention. “When you are playing a World Cup and suddenly the spotlight is on you, things will be different but it’s important you have a mentor with you, it can be a coach, a friend or parents,” Goswami said. “Their role is very important — to make sure that the player is fit on the ground because they have huge talent and suddenly they are getting all the spotlight.”