WPL: Delhi Capitals announce replacements for injured Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals on Friday announced replacements for injured players Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the remainder of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Pragati Singh and E Srujana have been signed as their respective replacements. Pragati Singh is an all-rounder who has represented Punjab Women, India B Women Under-19, and India E Women teams so far in her career. Srujana has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup as a net bowler and has now been signed as a replacement player for the remainder of WPL 2026, a press release said.

Sixteen-year-old Deeya Yadav made her WPL debut against the Mumbai Indians in Vadodara, becoming the youngest player to feature in WPL 2026. Delhi Capitals wish both players the best and extend their support as they continue their recovery.

Earlier, Former India cricketer Saba Karim named UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals as the remaining two teams, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the favourites to reach the WPL 2026 playoffs.

As WPL 2026 heads into the business end of the tournament, the playoff race remains wide open, with all teams still in contention except the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have already reached the playoffs with five consecutive victories under their belt.

During a 'Media Day' organised by JioStar, Saba Karim shared his insights on the season so far, predictions for the playoffs, and the impressive young talent on display.

Saba Karim said that the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are strong contenders to qualify for the playoffs. He also noted that MI still has a chance if they win their remaining matches, but overall, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are the favourites if teams perform to their potential.

"Looking at the balance of the teams, I think the Delhi Capitals have a very good chance of qualifying. Meg Lanning is an experienced and accomplished captain, and more importantly, she has started scoring runs. They also have another key player in Phoebe Litchfield. UP Warriorz possess a good bowling attack as well, so I believe these two teams should progress. That said, you can never rule out MI. They still have two matches left, and if they win both, their chances will improve. At this stage, though, if teams perform to their potential, I think Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz should qualify," Saba Karim said. (ANI)

