 WPL: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets, qualify directly for final : The Tribune India

WPL: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets, qualify directly for final

Chasing a 139-run target, DC romp home scoring 142 for five in 17.5 overs to finish at the top of the table

WPL: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets, qualify directly for final

Delhi Capitals celebrate after winning their Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match against UP Warriorz, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 21

Alice Capsey produced a fabulous all-round display, snaring three wickets and smashing a 31-ball 34 as Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by five wickets to directly qualify for the final of the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

Chasing a 139-run target, built around Tahila McGrath’s 32-ball unbeaten 58, DC romped home scoring 142 for five in 17.5 overs to finish at the top of the table, toppling Mumbai Indians on the basis of better net run rate.

With Delhi grabbing a direct spot in the final, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will now face off in the eliminator for the other final spot.

“Just wanted the team to win and help the unit. I don’t think we were at our best. We were sloppy on the field. It was a reasonable wicket. We got off to a flier and helped us when it started to turn,” DC skipper Meg Lanning said.

“It seemed it came nicely with the new ball. They bowled a fair bit of spin towards the back end. We got some depth in batting. We have one big game to go. Hopefully, we will nail that.”

MI had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets earlier in the day, leaving DC with the task of not only winning against UPW but also maintaining a better run-rate to directly book their final spot.

Meg Lanning and Co did just that as they restricted UPW to a modest 138 for six after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Chasing, the opening pair of Lanning and Shafali Verma then went on a boundary hitting spree as they knocked off 56 runs off 29 balls.

If Lanning set the ball rolling with three fours and a six in a 20-run first over off Shabnim Ismail, Shafali had four hits to the fence in her 16-ball 21-run cameo.

Once Shafali was holed out to Soppadhandi Yashasri off Sophie Ecclestone’s bowling, Ismail returned to trap Jemimah Rodrigues and then removed Lanning, who was caught by Simran Shaikh in the deep, as suddenly DC slumped to 70 for three.

UPW tried to tighten the screws but Capsey produced three boundaries in four balls off Ecclestone to keep DC in the hunt.

Parshavi Chopra was then deposited over the fence before Capsey slog swept Deepti Sharma past the mid-wicket area for another boundary as DC brought up their 100 in 12 overs.

Marizanne Kapp (34 not out off 31) smashed another maximum as DC reached 130 for three in 16 overs.

Ecclestone managed to sent back Capsey after two balls, while a mix-up cost Jess Jonassen’s wicket but Kapp kept her cool to hit the winning runs.

Earlier, McGrath blasted eight boundaries and two sixes after skipper Alyssa Healy (36 off 34) provided the platform to push UP Warriorz’s total closer to the 140-mark.

Capsey scalped three quick wickets conceding just seven runs in her first three overs but McGrath changed her bowling figures with a 19-run blitz in the final over.

For DC, Radha Yadav (2/28) and Jess Jonassen (1/24) were the other wicket takers.

Shweta Sehrawat provided UPW a flying start as she hit four boundaries during her 12-ball 19 before being dismissed in the fifth over.

Healy then took over, even as new batter Simran Shaikh struggled to find the gaps.

Healy cracked a six off Radha in the eighth over, before using her feet against Shikha Pandey for a boundary but she lacked rhythm.

Looking to break the shackles, Healy was stumped in the 10th over when she danced down to Capsey.

The Delhi bowlers kept a good line and length and soon Simran’s struggle was over when she was caught by Rodrigues.

McGrath then slowly built her innings but kept losing partners from the other end.

She smashed three boundaries as the 14th over yielded 14 runs.

Jess Jonassen then had Kiran Navgire stumped, while Capsey deceived Deepti Sharma with a flighted delivery as Tania Bhatia took off the bails in a flash.

Bhatia was kept busy as next it was the turn of Sophie Ecclestone, who too was stumped after she tried to use her feet as UPW slipped to 105 for six in 18 overs.

McGrath clobbered Jonassen for a four and six in the last two balls of the 19th over before repeating the treatment to Capsey, who conceded two fours and a six as UPW finished things on a high.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

4
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

5
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

6
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

7
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

8
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

9
Chandigarh

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Himachal

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

No immediate report of any loss of life or property; people ...

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara; changed into western attire before escaping on a bike

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...

Police said Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ruckus in Delhi assembly as BJP, AAP MLAs engage in war of words

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’