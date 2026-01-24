DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / WPL: Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets, end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unbeaten run

WPL: Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets, end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unbeaten run

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) put up a dominating show at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi as they registered a seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Advertisement

RCB had not been defeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season and this was their first loss.

Advertisement

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals jumped to the second spot in the ongoing WPL tournament. They have six points from six matches (three wins and three losses) and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.169.

Advertisement

The Smriti Mandhana's Bengaluru continued to lead with 10 points from six matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise has secured five victories and one loss, with a positive NRR of 1.236.

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bundled out for just 109 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Captain Smriti Mandhana played a fighting knock of 38 runs off 34 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum. However, Georgia Voll (11 off 14 deliveries) and Radha Yadav (18 off 17 balls, with the help of one six) failed to convert their starts.

For the Delhi Capitals, Nandni Sharma took a three-wicket haul (3/26). Speedster Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Minnu Mani (2/18) and Chinelle Henry (2/22) took two wickets apiece.

Chasing a 110-run target, openers Shafali Verma (16 off eight deliveries, including four boundaries) and Lizelle Lee ( six off eight balls, with the help of one four) failed to score runs.

However, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 42 off 38 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six, took her side to a chase down the target in 15.4 overs.

Apart from her, captain Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 26 balls, four boundaries) and Marizanne Kapp (19* off 15 balls, three fours) contributed with the bat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts