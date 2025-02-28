WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain, Meg Lanning, won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Two of the most consistent teams of the ongoing season will lock horns in a clash that promises to be a gripping affair. In their previous encounter, DC managed to salvage a two-wicket win against the inaugural champions, MI, in a nail-biting thriller.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said, "We are going to have a bowl tonight. That seems to be the work at this venue. It is about tonight and playing well. We know we have to play our best to win the competition. We have great depth and don't rely on 1-2 players; different players have stepped up, and I feel we have done that. There is a little bit in the wicket early on, and we have two good new ball bowlers. Same team."

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kair said during the time of the toss, "It is a good wicket to bat on. We saw in the previous game on this pitch where 180-plus was scored. We are okay to bat first. We have to enjoy our cricket. A few of our batters are in good form, and we want them to keep going. We are going with the same XI."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)