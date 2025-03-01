WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals captain, Meg Lanning, won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the Women's Premier League on Saturday.

After sailing to a dominant 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Firday, DC is back into action against RCB, looking to extend its its lead at the summit. RCB is coming into this encounter on the back of three defeats on the trot.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said, "We are bowling first. That seems to have worked pretty well for us throughout the tournament. But it's a new day today and facing RCB is a big challenge. We try and switch off throughout the day and come back and be switched on during this time. We don't rely on one or two players. We have got good depth, and we have got to look to them tonight."

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana said during the time of the toss, "Would have bowled first today. With my tosses having lost four in a row, have to be ready for batting (smiles ruefully). (on the crowd) They have come out in huge numbers in the last three games and could not do much. It's the last home game for us. Hopefully, we will make them proud today. Having a fresh mindset every match is what is spoken about. In franchise cricket, you can't predict much; you will do right and do right wrong. We had a good discussion, and the girls seem very positive. (against Delhi) Last two matches we played against them, we played positive cricket, our bowlers dominated them but we have to come out and do well, hopefully a first home win for us tonight."

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)