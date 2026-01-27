DT
Home / Sports / WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss; opts to field against Gujarat Giants

WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss; opts to field against Gujarat Giants

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to field against Gujarat Giants in the 17th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 tournament.

The Jemimah Rodrigues-led Capitals are placed third in the WPL standings. They have won three games and suffered as many defeats in six matches. Delhi has six points with a Net Run Rate of -0.169.

The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat are ranked fourth with three wins and three losses in six matches. They have six points with an NRR of -0.341.

After losing the toss, Gujarat skipper Gardner said, "We were batting first anyway, so it didn't really matter. Having Sophie in the middle-order gives us a lot of firepower - a forced change tonight, Dani Wyatt is out with sickness, Georgia Wareham comes back, and Sophie will go back to the top of the order. We need to get the process right, and the rest will take care of itself."

After winning the toss, Delhi captain Jemimah said, "We like to bowl first. It just gets a little better in the second innings, but dew isn't coming through. The pitch looks harder and should come onto the bat better. We need to stick to our game plan and execute well. 100%, you learn so much from every game; you can't get everything right, but the team makes me look better (as a captain). No changes for us today."

Teams:

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

