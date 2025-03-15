DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / WPL Final: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians after winning toss

WPL Final: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians after winning toss

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

In the very first season, Mumbai clinched the title from Delhi at the same venue. This is Capitals' third final.

Explaining her decision, Lanning said that the conditions were expected to remain unchanged throughout the match and that chasing had worked well for her team throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

"Going to have a bowl tonight. Conditions are going to remain the same, and it's worked for us throughout the tournament. We've had some time off to refresh, and we're excited about tonight. It's an opportunity for us. We need to play well and hopefully, it's our best performance. One change for us," Lanning stated after the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also admitted that she would have preferred to bowl first but remained confident in her team's ability to perform under any conditions.

Advertisement

"Even we were looking to bowl. But I think anything is good for us. If we look at the stats of the last four games, the team batting first has won. Staying balanced and staying in the moment has worked for us. They've played really good cricket in this tournament. The last week has gone well for us. We have a lot of great memories from the first season. Today is a new day, a beautiful day, and we want to enjoy our cricket. Same team for us," Kaur said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper