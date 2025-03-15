Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a competitive total of 149/7 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a commanding knock from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opted to field first and made an immediate impact. Mumbai's openers struggled to find gaps, with Hayley Matthews being the first to depart after scoring just 3 off 10 balls, cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp. Yastika Bhatia followed soon after, managing only 8 off 14 deliveries as Kapp struck again, leaving MI reeling at 14/2.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counterattack, stitching together a crucial 89-run partnership. Sciver-Brunt was eventually dismissed for 30 by Shree Charani, triggering a mini-collapse.

Amelia Kerr (2) and Sajeevan Sajana (0) fell in quick succession, reducing MI to 112/5. Then captain Harmanpreet also had to depart after a well-made 66 off 44 balls, which included 9 boundaries and two maximums. G Kamalini was the last wicket to fall, contributing 10 runs.

Amanjot Kaur (14*) and Sanskriti Gupta (8*) added some crucial runs in the final overs, helping Mumbai reach 149/7.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp was the standout bowler with figures of 2/11. Jess Jonassen (2/26) and Shree Charani (2/43) also made key breakthroughs, while Annabel Sutherland chipped in with 1/29.

Delhi Capitals now need 150 runs in 20 overs to secure their maiden WPL title.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 149/7 ( Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Nat Sciver-Brunt 30; Marizanne Kapp 2/11) vs. Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

