WPL: Game Changers Lions edge Hubtown Panorama Panthers and Khan Tigers stun Vedanta Leopards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): After an eventful Day 1, the action continued on Day 2 of the World Padel League (WPL), with Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers producing another closely fought contest, according to a release.

Advertisement

The Lions held their nerve in a thrilling finish to edge the Panthers 14-12. In the second match of the day, Khan Tigers staged a strong comeback against Vedanta Leopards, recovering from an early 1-6 deficit to secure a 14-12 victory and register their first win of the campaign.

Advertisement

Game Changers Lions vs Hubtown Panorama Panthers: The opening set saw World No. 3 Bea Gonzalez and World No. 4 Paula Josemaria of the Lions face Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera of the Panthers in a closely fought contest, with both pairs involved in some close exchanges before the Lions took the set 6-2.

Advertisement

The second set saw Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso of the Panthers take on Gonzalo Alfonso and padel icon Sanyo Gutierrez, with the Panthers responding strongly to level the contest with a 6-2 win. With the match finely poised, the final set saw Enrique Goenaga and Rama Valenzuela put the Panthers in a commanding 4-1 position. Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata fought back and won the decider 6-4 to seal the match for the Lions.

Khan Tigers vs Vedanta Leopards: The Leopards made a strong start as Marta Ortega and Veronica Virseda took the opening set 6-1 against Raquel Eugenio and Martina Fassio. The Tigers responded in emphatic fashion in the second set, with Javi Garcia and Inigo Jofre dominating Nuno Deus and Miguel Deus to win 6-0 and level the contest. With everything to play for in the decider, Aris Patiniotis and Lucas Campagnolo held their nerve against Francisco Guerrero and Javi Ruiz, winning the tie-break 7-6 to complete the comeback and seal a 14-12 victory for the Tigers.

Advertisement

The action continues on Day 3 of the World Padel League Season 4, powered by SpiceJet, on August 14, with Khan Tigers taking on Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, followed by Game Changers Lions facing VB Realty Cheetahs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)