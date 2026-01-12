WPL game on municipal corporation election day in Navi Mumbai likely to happen behind closed doors

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be played behind closed doors due to the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation elections on January 15 at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they will not be able to provide adequate security for cricket on the day of the clash between the WPL and the election.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to face UP Warriorz on January 15.

There's still uncertainty about whether matches on January 14 and 16 will also be played behind closed doors.

The official WPL online ticket platform hasn't listed tickets for the January 14, 15, and 16 matches, likely affecting the following games: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.

These matches are scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Tickets are being sold for the double-header on January 17 at the DY Patil Stadium - MI vs UPW and DC vs RCB - after which the league moves to Vadodara for the remainder of the season.

The opening fixture of the WPL on Friday drew a near-capacity crowd, and the weekend double-headers also saw strong attendance.

Currently, Gujarat Giants lead the WPL table with 2 wins, while defending champions Mumbai Indians are second. (ANI)

