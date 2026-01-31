WPL: GG skipper Gardner hails "world-class" Wareham for all-round show following eliminator qualification

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Following her side's qualification for the eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, the Gujarat Giants (GG) skipper Ash Gardner hailed her Australian teammate for her all-round performance, which turned the game in her team's favour both while batting and bowling.

Wareham's all-round show, a crucial knock of 44* and two wickets, helped GG in their cause as their pendulum-like WPL season finally achieved a crucial milestone they all had wanted: a qualification to the playoffs. Swinging between being really good and sub-par throughout the tournament, GG broke their eight-match win streak against MI, and the occasion could not have been much better.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gardner said, "Really happy with that performance. We knew this game was almost like a quarterfinal to make the playoffs, so there was a lot riding on it. There were plenty of positives to take. As you said, the stats told one story, but we knew today was a new game. We had played some really good cricket against them earlier and just could not get over the line. We believed what we were doing would work - we just needed to sustain it for longer."

"We know the world-class player Georgia is. We've seen it in the Big Bash back home, where she led from the front for the Renegades with both bat and ball. I've played a lot of cricket with her for Australia, so we know her capabilities. It is about giving her the best opportunity to play the role we want her to play - coming in through the middle, taking the game away from the bowlers. And she is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, so giving her the freedom to attack and take wickets in that middle phase was key. She did that brilliantly today," she added.

Gardner said the team wanted to bat first and make the most of the powerplay, and they were confident because they had won all their games batting first.

"I still think we could have pushed the total a bit more (with the bat), if I am being critical. But the bowlers did a fantastic job - taking wickets in clumps really stalls the run rate. And with Harmanpreet Kaur out there at the end, we all know how damaging she can be, so we are pleased to have got the win," she concluded.

During the match, GG won the toss and opted to bat first. After slipping to 71/3 in 10.3 overs, a late surge from skipper Ash Gardner (46 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Georgia Wareham (44* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took them to 167/4 in 20 overs. Amelia Kerr (2/26) and Shabnim Ismail (1/29) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

In their run-chase, MI lost wickets regularly and were restricted to 82/4. Harmanpreet (82* in 48 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) was left fighting a lone battle, as timely scalps from Wareham (2/26), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/46) and Sophie Devine (2/26) left MI 11 runs short. (ANI)

