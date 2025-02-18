WPL: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match on Tuesday at the Kotambi Stadium here.

India's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning star G Kamalini received her maiden Mumbai Indians cap from Kiran More. Left-arm orthodox spinner Parunika Sisodia also received her maiden MI cap.

After losing their first match against Delhi Capitals, MI will be keen to return to winning ways. On the other hand, the Giants will look to maintain their winning momentum and end the night with their second win of the season.

"We gonna bowl first. The first six overs are very important bowling first, and we want to utilize that advantage. We played very good cricket, and we were in the game till the last ball, and today we are playing two debutants. Parunika is playing in place of Saika Ishaque. Kamilini also playing. They are very motivated and looking forward to playing with them," Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after winning the toss.

Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner said they would have also preferred to bowl first.

"We know it is hard to defend here. In the first game, we put up 200, and that is a very defendable total, if we can put up a similar score tonight, there is no reason why we can't defend. We are playing with the same eleven."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra. (ANI)

