WPL: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against UP Warriorz

WPL: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz on Wednesday in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz on Wednesday in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The winner of the enticing fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will go to the top of the table. MI began its campaign with a loss but bounced back to clinch back-to-back wins. UP Warriorz lost their first two matches but went on to win two games on the trot.

Harmanpreet Kaur said the team has made one change. "We are gonna bowl first. In the first six overs, the bowlers are getting help. We have experienced bowlers bowling in the powerplay. We want to give advantage to that. We are in a good frame of mind. We are talking about good things. We have one change. Jintimani is playing in place of Parunika. We added one more seamer as there's a little bit of help for the seamers."

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma said they too would have preferred to bowl first.

"We would have bowled as well. We batted first against DC. We'll play with the same plan and mindset. We have a positive mindset. The entire team is playing well. We are looking forward to this match. Same XI."

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

