Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): A brilliant half-century from uncapped Indian Gautami Naik helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) register 178/6 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash against Gujarat Giants (GG) at Vadodara on Monday.

RCB needs to defend 179 runs to seal their fifth win in a row.

After Gujarat Giants opted to field first, they were off to a great start as pacer Renunka Singh's inswinger made a dangerous Grace Harris give an easy catch to GG skipper Ash Gardner at mid-on for just one run in three balls. RCB was 2/1 in one over. Also, Georgia Voll was dismissed by Kashvee Gautam for just one run as well, reducing RCB to 9/2 in two overs.

In the fourth over, skipper Smriti Mandhana broke the shackles with a couple of boundaries against Gardner. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, RCB was 37/2, with Mandhana (18*) and Gautami Naik (10*) unbeaten.

Gautami became the aggressor in the partnership, collecting boundaries against Renuka, Happy Kumari and Sophie Devine. The half-century came in just 36 balls.

However, it was a 'captain got the captain' moment as Gardner trapped Smriti leg-before-wicket for a 23-ball 26, with four boundaries. RCB was 69/3 in 9.3 overs, with the 60-run partnership undone.

Richa Ghosh and Gautami continued breaking shackles against Georgia Wareham, collecting six and four each. Naik reached her maiden WPL fifty in 42 balls, with four boundaries and a six, marking another instance of uncapped Indian talent making an impact in the competition. RCB brought up their 100-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Richa upped the ante, with two sixes against Tanuja Kanwer in the 16th over as another half-century stand came up in 35 balls.

Richa's valiant 20-ball 27, with three sixes, ended with her holing one out at long-on to Gardner, giving Devine her wicket. RCB was 138/4 in 17 overs, with a 69-run partnership undone again. In the very next over, after conceding a four, skipper Gardner removed Gautami for a 55-ball 73, with seven fours and a six. RCB was 142/5 in 17.2 overs.

Radha Yadav came and made an impact straight away with a six against Devine and two fours against Kashvee, but the latter removed her following a solid cameo of 17 in eight balls, reducing RCB to 170/6 in 19.4 overs.

RCB ended their innings at 178/6 in 20 overs, with Shreyanka Patil collecting two fours on the last two balls, staying unbeaten on eight with Nadine de Klerk (4*).

Kashvee (2/38) and Gardner (2/43) were the top wicket takers for Gujarat Giants. Devine also got one wicket. (ANI)

