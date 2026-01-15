WPL: Sciver-Brunt powers Mumbai Indians to 161/5 against UP Warriorz

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): A fine half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt guided Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 161/5 in their 20 overs against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai had a cautious start at the top, with Amanjot Kaur and Gunalan Kamalini taking time to settle. Amanjot was the first to be dismissed after scoring 38 off 33 balls, which included seven boundaries. Soon after, Kamalini also departed for 5 off 12 deliveries, leaving Mumbai at 45/2 in 8.3 overs. The team reached the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs.

Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the next to fall, contributing 16 runs before being dismissed.

Nat Sciver-Brunt then took charge and found solid support from Nicola Carey. The pair stitched together a crucial 85-run partnership that lifted Mumbai to a strong position. Sciver-Brunt played a fluent knock of 65 off 43 balls, striking nine fours and a six.

Carey remained unbeaten on 32 off 20 balls, which included five boundaries, as Mumbai finished with a challenging total.

For UP Warriorz, Shikha Pandey was the most economical bowler, returning figures of 1/25. Deepti Sharma picked up 1/31, Sophie Ecclestone claimed 1/26, while Asha Sobhana also chipped in with a wicket, finishing with figures of 1/33.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 161/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 65, Amanjot Kaur 38; Shikha Pandey 1/25) vs UP Warriorz. (ANI)

