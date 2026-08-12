DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Wrestler Babita Phogat welcomes baby girl on Shivratri

Wrestler Babita Phogat welcomes baby girl on Shivratri

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Veteran wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has been blessed with a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on X, Babita said the arrival of her daughter, whom she described as an embodiment of Goddess Parvati, has brought immense joy to her and her family.

Advertisement

Calling the birth an "invaluable blessing", Babita said the happiness of welcoming her daughter was beyond words and sought blessings from her followers for the newborn.

Advertisement

"Behold the grace of Mahadev--on the holy occasion of Shivratri, a little angel--a daughter embodying the spirit of Parvati--has arrived in my life. The joy of welcoming my daughter is an invaluable blessing for me and my family. This feeling and happiness are beyond words. I seek the blessings of you all!" Babita Phogat wrote on X.

The newborn girl is the second child of Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2021.

Advertisement

Babita married Vivek Suhag in 2019. A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she gained nationwide recognition after her life story inspired one of the characters in the Bollywood film Dangal.

She later ventured into politics and has continued to remain active in public life. Following the arrival of their daughter, Babita and Vivek have received congratulatory messages and blessings from family, friends and fans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts