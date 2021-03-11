Wrestler Satender Malik points finger at WFI prez

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 18

A day after he was banned for assaulting a referee, wrestler Satender Malik has claimed that two of the referees who were involved in the fracas — Satyadev Malik and Jagbir Singh — have conspired to end his career.

Armed with a video that purportedly shows that Jagbir slapped him first, thus starting the melee, the grappler pointed fingers all the way up to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the decision to ban him. The video has been doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday evening.

Malik was leading 3-0 when a takedown move was attempted by Mohit Grewal in which the latter also attempted a push-out. Initially the referee, Virender Malik, only awarded one point to Grewal for the push-out and the score read 3-1. The decision was challenged by Grewal’s coach after which Satyadev Malik recused himself, saying he shouldn’t be adjudicating this appeal as both he and Satender Malik belong to the same village.

Jagbir was then called to review the video replay. After spending minutes over the video referral, Jagbir gave two more points to Grewal, which effectively made him the winner of the contest on criteria for scoring the last point.

“It is a conspiracy against me,” Malik told The Tribune on Wednesday. “I challenge them to get the review done by UWW (international federation) or any neutral referee. It will always be called as one point. Former secretary general Raj Singh instigated it all.”“I have been a wrestler for over 10 years and I have never seen anything like this ever. How can a jury of appeal be changed for a review? Jagbir did not see my fight for one second. Netaji (Brij Bhushan) changed the jury and asked the review to be seen again. Jagbir was told what decision to make. Everyone colluded against me, and my four-year long training went down the drain,” the Junior Warrant Officer in the Air Force said.

Malik has no regrets for losing his cool, but he concedes his life as an amateur wrestler is over. “There is a video where everyone can see that Jagbir hit me first. I was wronged. All I did was to approach him and say ‘what have you gained from my defeat’,” he said.