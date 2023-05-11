Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The protesting wrestlers today demanded a lie-detector narcoanalysis test under the Supreme Court’s supervision on both Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the seven complainants, who have alleged sexual harassment.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for more than a fortnight demanding Brij Bhushan’s arrest over sexual harassment allegations by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Addressing the media on a day when a local court sought a report from the Delhi Police on the status of investigations into the case, the wrestlers put forward their demand as they claimed they were being called “liars” by the Wrestling Federation of India chief’s supporters. “There are a lot of people, mostly Brij Bhushan’s supporters, saying we are lying. I want to request a narco test on Brij Bhushan and all the seven complainants. Whosoever is found guilty, hang them,” said Sakshi. The wrestlers, however, did not specify how they were going to push for a narco test as, according to law, the consent of the accused was mandatory for the test. Vinesh, meanwhile, put out a request to Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, to enquire about the sponsorship deal with the WFI. Tata Motors have a sponsorship deal with the WFI and wrestlers have alleged that the money had not trickled down to the wrestlers.

“Tata Motors has been supporting us for the last five years. I want to request Ratan Tata to enquire whether the money meant for infrastructure and support of the athletes has reached them or not?” she said.

Court seeks status report on FIRs

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued a notice to the city police and sought a status report by May 12 on the action taken on the FIRs lodged against Brij Bhushan