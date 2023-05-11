‘Wrestlers leading protest, not khaps and farm unions’

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 10

The farmers’ unions had suggested leading the wrestlers’ protest when they held a meeting with the khap leaders on Sunday. The reason floated by the unions led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and its general secretary Yudhvir Singh was that the sportspersons do not know how to sustain this protest. However, the suggestion was shot down by Surinder Singh Solanki, who heads the Palam 360 khap.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days, demanding immediate action in the alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Yudhvir, who was seated next to BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and Solanki, had an argument when the meeting of the khap leaders and other union leaders started on May 7. Yudhvir intervened when Solanki spoke out of turn and the exchange turned ugly for a bit. But when it came to the key decision of leading the protest, Solanki turned the table on the BKU leader.

“A lot of khap leaders were asking how to prolong the protest and Yudhvir suggested that it was down to the farmers’ unions to keep it going as the athletes will struggle to sustain it. That’s all he did,” said a source who was part of the meeting.

“But Solanki said it cannot be done as this was a wrestlers’ protest and they should be the one to lead it,” he added.

Solanki confirmed that he was part of the conversation. “I had been forewarned before the meeting that a few people want to take over the protest to seek mileage,” Solanki told The Tribune.

“When Yudhvir suggested that the unions should lead it, I objected. It is their protest and we are to support them from the outside. Thankfully, BKU president Naresh Tikait sided with me and the matter was settled,” he added.

Yudhvir was unavailable for comments. The khap leaders had an hour-long meeting under a banyan tree inside the Janata Dal (United) office in New Delhi. In the press conference, Tikait then had to announce that the wrestlers were the ones who will lead the movement, while the unions and khap panchayats will send their followers to show support.