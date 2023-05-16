Wrestlers look to spread protest

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

The protesting wrestlers today decided to make their agitation “global” by approaching Olympics medallists and athletes from other countries and warned that if their demand for the arrest of former national federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not met, a “big call” will be taken after May 21.

“We will make this protest global. We will approach Olympians and Olympics medallists in other countries. We will write to them asking them for their support,” said Vinesh Phogat. She also said the wrestlers will not just confine themselves to the protest site but also try to make every citizen in the country aware of their plight. “We are getting a feeling at Jantar Mantar that we are being restricted and pushed into a corner. So the more we agitate at other places and let the people elsewhere also know, the better.

“Today we have decided to go to Connaught Place and speak to the people there and seek their support in our fight for justice. We have set May 21 as the deadline (for action against Brij Bhushan). If no decision is taken, then we will take a big call on our agitation after that date,” Vinesh said.