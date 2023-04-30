Wrestlers mind the gap

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 29

The wrestlers staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar here went into damage control today after they were targeted for ‘handing’ the protest site to politicians.

The wrestlers’ response came on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the protest site and extended their support to them.

In a post she made on social media, top wrestler Vinesh Phogat said some politicians were using their protest for political ends.

“We sportspersons have risen to the top from bottom and are capable of fighting our own battles,” Vinesh wrote on Instagram. “Athletes’ platform should not be used for political gains. Some politicians are using our stage to further their own political careers. Players should also be mindful of this fact as we belong to the entire nation.”

The wrestlers have been pressure after a TV channel telecasted video footage of people chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (‘Modi, your grave would be dug’) from inside the barricaded protest site yesterday. Also yesterday, Pappu Yadav, the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) president who is considered a bahubali — a don — in Bihar, was given the opportunity to speak at the protest site.

In the morning today, Sakshi clarified that everyone is welcome at the site, but the wrestlers cannot be held responsible if someone makes political or controversial remarks from their plank.

‘Attempts will be made to tarnish us’

Sakshi’s husband Satywart Kadian — himself an internationally decorated wrestler — that attempts would be made to discredit the protest.

“We have already given a rebuttal on the barbs that our protest is political. We said that we are not responsible if any anti-social element says something controversial,” Kadian said. “There is a chance that someone from Brij Bhushan (WFI president) will come here and create controversy by saying something wrong. But how can we be held responsible for that? We are standing with these three wrestlers and our team of 10-15 people. We are not responsible for statements of others.”

“We are very clear when it comes to political parties. When we win, they also come to congratulate us, then it will never be criticised… But the moment someone comes to show support in our difficult times, it becomes political,” he added. “The same thing happened during the farmers movement (protest against three farm laws), where opponents tried to paint it as something else. We are aware that there will be several attempts to derail this protest.”

Wrestler Somvir, married to Vinesh, said they removed a few suspicious persons from the site after discovering that no one from the core group knew them.

“There were a few people who were here from Day 1 and were helping out, but none of us knew who they were,” Somvir said. “As a precaution, we kept a watch and later they were told that they cannot be seen anywhere near us.”

Support from Priyanka, Kejriwal

Priyanka spent over 45 minutes with the wrestlers in the morning today and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Had he been concerned about these wrestlers, he would have at least spoken to them. He called them for tea after winning medals. So talk to them, they are our girls,” she said.

“No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why are they not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals, we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on the road and not getting justice. I just cannot understand why the government is trying to save him (Brij Bhushan)?” she added.

Kejriwal reached Jantar Mantar in the evening and said the whole country should come out to support the wrestlers. “These women players have brought laurels to the country and are our daughters and they must get justice,” Kejriwal said.

Athletes Commission flip-flop on support

New Delhi: The Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held a meeting today, and one particular decision by it has raised questions over its autonomy.The 12-member committee, which is headed by six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom, wanted to come out with a statement in support of the protesting wrestlers. According to sources in the committee, the draft for such a statement was agreed upon during a virtual meeting. However, the statement was not released after committee member Gagan Narang — who is also a vice-president of the IOA — said such a statement would leave the commission open to criticism because it would be late in reacting to the wrestlers’ protest. This is the second time in three months that the committee has failed to support the wrestlers.

Sharath Kamal, OP Karhana, Abhinav Bindra, Rani Rampal, Narang and Shiva Keshavan attended the meeting today. Multiple sources confirmed to The Tribune that Narang questioned the timing of the statement on the commission’s WhatsApp group. “We all agreed to release the statement. The draft was ready but after the meeting, Gagan suddenly questioned the timing. He said we will be criticised for being late,” said a source in the committee. Another commission member expressed surprise that Sharath, the vice-chairman of the body, chose not to pull his weight on the issue. “Mary Kom has not attended the meetings… In her absence Sharath should have taken control but he chose to stay away,” the source said.

