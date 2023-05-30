Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Sakshi, Vinesh, Bajrang reach Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganga

New Delhi, May 30
The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the Ganga river even as police beefed up security arrangements near the area here on Tuesday.
A huge crowd gathered in Har ki Pauri as the protesting wrestlers got ready to immerse their world and Olympic medals in the holy waters as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them.
The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.
The wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28, said they will immerse their hard-earned medals and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.
However, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a "national monument and not a site for demonstrations".
Earlier, Sakshi, bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar to immerse the medals.
"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges because she is Maa Ganga. After that, there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she had said in the statement in Hindi. The same statement was also shared by her Vinesh.
Tuesday is the day of Ganga Dussera here and a lot of people are expected at the banks to offer prayers.
"We have won these medals with the same purity as the holy Ganga. These medals are holy for the entire country and there can't be a better place to keep them than in the holy Ganga rather than it acting as a mask for the unholy system which is siding with the wrongdoer," Sakshi said.
BKU chief Rakesh Tikait in a tweet assured the wrestlers that farm leaders and Khap representatives were coming to meet them at Haridwar. He appealed to the players to not take any step in haste.
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं बालियान खाप के प्रधान,चौधरी नरेश टिकैत जी व अन्य खापों के प्रधान पहलवानों से मिलने के लिए हरिद्वार जल्दी पहुंच रहे हैं आप सभी पहलवानों से अनुरोध है कि गलत कदम मत उठाओ।@BajrangPunia @SakshiMalik @OfficialBKU @NareshTikait pic.twitter.com/FrOWc67ovz— Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) May 30, 2023
Wrestlers are still sitting at the Har Ki Pauri as last moment deliberations with their coaches is going on. It is said that coaches don't want these wrestlers to take the extreme step of immersing their medals into the Ganga.
Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia not to go ahead with their decision to throw away their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.
Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, in tweet, said: "You have not got these medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but you have got them through years of hard work and dedication," he said.
कोई भी खिलाड़ी अपने मेडल से बच्चों से भी ज़्यादा प्यार करता है। ये मेडल आसानी से नहीं मिलते। इसके लिए वर्षों मेहनत करनी पड़ती है। जब सारा आलम सुख से सोता है तब खिलाड़ी मेडल के लिये स्टेडियम में पसीना बहा रहे होते हैं। ये मेडल उन क्षणों की याद दिलाते हैं जब इन्हें जीतने पर… pic.twitter.com/an2AvsEiN4— Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) May 30, 2023
Top wrestlers of the country including Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat beark into tears ahead of the immersion of their medals into the Ganga.
Emotional scenes are being witnessed at Har Ki Pauri where wrestlers are huddled holding their medals. They are reportedly waiting for Bajrang Punia, who is talking to a few coaches.
The agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to shift their sit-in to India Gate as the national monument is not a site for demonstrations and alternative places for their dharna will be suggested, police sources said on Tuesday.
While Sakshi Malik is carrying her framed medal from the Rio Olympics, Bajrang's Tokyo Olympics medal is with his wife Sangeeta.
