 Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 28

The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that they will lodge an FIR on seven women wrestlers’ complaint of sexual harassment against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Nothing survives in the petition,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, informing it about the decision of the Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaint of women wrestlers, who have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar for several days demanding action against the WFI president.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that some kind of preliminary enquiry was needed before they can lodge an FIR on sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers, including a minor, against Singh.

As senior counsel Kapil Sibal demanded safety of the women wrestlers, the Bench directed the Delhi Police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to the minor girl.

“Our direction to provide security to the minor girl shall not stand in the way of the Commissioner of (Delhi) Police making independent threat perception for other complainants for security”, the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on next Friday.

“Let security be provided, you can apprise the court of security. Let’s see what happens, it’s an evolving situation,” CJI told Mehta.

Noting that allegations were serious in nature, the Supreme Court had on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Government and others on seven women wrestlers’ petition seeking registration of an FIR against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexual harassment.

The Bench – which also included Justice PS Narasimha – had on April 25 examined the case file and ordered redaction of names of complainant wrestlers from judicial records to ensure that their identities were not made public. It posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

“There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court,” the Bench had noted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

3
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

4
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

6
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

7
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

8
Comment

His contribution to the nation is indelible

9
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

10
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...

Wrestlers’ protest: Will file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan today, Delhi Police tell Supreme Court

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Manta...

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief B...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’