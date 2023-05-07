Wrestlers ready for show of strength

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

The protesting wrestlers are hoping that the Khap Mahapanchayat scheduled at Jantar Mantar tomorrow will be a huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks here demanding the arrest of Singh because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. Vinesh urged the supporters to be peaceful tomorrow so that bad elements do not hijack the protest.

“Tomorrow, a lot of people are expected to join us from villages... Khap panchayats, kisan and mazdoor unions, student organisations to support us. We appeal to everyone to be peaceful. Our success depends on a peaceful demonstration,” she said.