Wrestlers set to appear before committee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

With the protesting wrestlers’ demand suitably met, it is expected that the prominent names, including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, will finally appear before the Oversight Committee.

The wrestlers, who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, have been asked to appear before

the Oversight Committee on Thursday.

It is understood that the proceedings with the wrestlers will be recorded. This will be the first time that the protesting wrestlers will appear before any probe committee. They had been reluctant earlier as their suggestions were overlooked by the Sports Ministry.

Only last week, former wrestler Babita Phogat was added to the five-member committee headed by MC Mary Kom as its sixth member. This was one of the demands by the wrestlers.

The wrestlers had raised doubts about the committee, in particular Yogeshwar Dutt’s inclusion, saying that he was close to the WFI office bearers.

The wrestlers had also refused to sit before the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) probe committee, headed by Mary Kom. They have been asked to appear before the IOA committee on February 11.

Hopeful of Asian meet

Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee has started preparations to hold the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi. WFI was allotted the hosting rights of the continental tournament, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 28. The protest had cast

doubt on whether the tournament would be moved out of India.

However, the Oversight Committee has written to the United World Wrestling saying that India is willing to host the tournament around the same time.

The committee wants to move the dates as the event could clash with the Women’s World Boxing Championships, which would also be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on March 15-31. The final dates of the wrestling event will be announced soon.