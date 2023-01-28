Wrestlers stay true to word, pull out of Zagreb event

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

The

New Delhi, January 27

The inevitable has happened. Several top wrestlers who sat on a three-day dharna against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here recently, accusing him of sexually exploiting women grapplers, have pulled out of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series.

The nine wrestlers who have pulled out are Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (61kg), Jitender (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg) Sangeeta Phogat (62kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sangeeta Mor (59kg) and Anju (55kg).

It is understood that Bajrang has informed WFI that he would not participate in the tournament “given the current situation”, while Vinesh has flatly refused to take part in it. However, it is learnt that a majority of the wrestlers who have pulled out have said that they are not “feeling 100 per cent”.

Ravi Dahiya’s reason for withdrawing is different. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on the second day, has been running a fever for the last few days due to an ear infection. “We wanted to take part but had to pull out as he couldn’t train throughout the week,” Arun Kumar, his personal coach, said. “He hasn’t been training on the mat. He will resume mat training on Monday only.”

Visa process

The development came on the day the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the relevant officials were trying hard to get the travel documents for the team for the February 1-5 tournament.

“We started the visa process on Tuesday itself. Our official is at the VFS office now as we speak. In all, nine wrestlers have pulled out — the ones who were on protest, and a wrestler named Anju, who is injured,” said an SAI official.

The Tribune had reported on Monday that the wrestlers would miss the tournament following their protest. Vinesh had said during the dharna: “The government should disband (WFI) and take charge. We will not fight on the mat till the time he (Singh) stays in office. Not even under his people.”